6 common practices are making you spend more gas without realizing it

Let’s be honest, it seems, unfortunately, fuels aren’t going to drop in price anytime soon. Therefore, it is worth adopting strategies to reduce the daily consumption of gasoline and ethanol as much as possible. It was with this in mind that today we selected 6 practices that make you spend more gas and not even realize it. Check out:

6 common practices are making you spend more gas:

1. Calibrate hot tires

First, adopting the habit of calibrating your tires on a weekly basis can really influence expenses. Therefore, riding with the vehicle calibrated makes the car run more smoothly and requires less of the engine.

According to the company Continental, every 3 psi below the indicated gauge, the expense increases by 2%. In general, in practical terms, it is as if for every 30,000 km driven with an uncalibrated tire, 55 liters were wasted.

However, it is necessary to do the calibration correctly. This means that calibrating your tires with them hot can increase consumption rather than decrease it. Basically, the hot air expands and the calibration is less than ideal. Therefore, always calibrate the tires when the car is cold.

2. Driving on the “toothless”

Then putting the car in neutral on a descent does not save any fuel! In some cases, you can even spend more. Furthermore, it is possible to damage the vehicle’s transmission or cause a serious accident. Even more if the practice is carried out on a highway.

3. Fueling in “miraculous” promotions

In the meantime, keep an eye out for promotions at gas stations. As much as taking advantage of gasoline and ethanol promotions there is nothing wrong, filling up at any gas station, without having any idea of ​​its origin, can be a mistake.

Therefore, adulterated fuels damage the car engine and are consumed at a higher speed. In other words, the cheap can really be very expensive, in this case.

4. Turn off the air conditioning on roads

Also, the air conditioner actually consumes more fuel than normal! However, turning it off is not always a sign of economy. Even on roads, it is possible that the cost is greater without air.

In short, this is because walking with the windows open puts more demands on the car. Therefore, the air entering the cabin pushes the vehicle backwards and forces it forward. In other words, prefer air on the roads.

5. Walk on reserve

Furthermore, leaving the fuel until the last minute will only make you go to gas stations more often. That’s because the less gas in the tank, the more the car uses up. That is, the more space there is, the more the fuel evaporates.

6. Carrying excessive weight

Finally, on a long journey, any extra weight determines fuel consumption. Therefore, prioritize carrying only items such as clothing and personal items. Thus, food and beverages are examples of cargoes that can be purchased at any market in the travel destination itself.

