A Fazenda 13: After a kiss with Aline Mineiro, Sthe Matos’s fiance says: “Go crazy”

Fiancé of Sthe Matos, Victor Igoh speaks after hot scenes starring his fiancee and Aline Mineiro

This Saturday (20th), after Sthe Matos star in a hot make out moment with Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13, the pawn’s fiance, Victor Igoh, decided to speak out.

The digital influencer complained that followers filled him with information even before he started the day. Upset by the situation, he asked the followers to hope he at least had breakfast.

“They fill me with information, my beloved father. I think I’ll go back to sleep, ok?! Which is better. I don’t even know what to say” said he, who regretted the delay to reach the final of the reality show.

“January, February arrives, Carnival passes, we enter São João, but the blessed one of December doesn’t arrive. Oh December long to arrive”, shot.

Laughing a lot, the influencer said that the best remedy was to laugh at the situation: “We have to laugh in order not to get mad. Whoever smiles, scares them away”, said the handsome man.

Look:

UNDERSTAND

At dawn this Saturday (20), Aline Mineiro and StheMatos shocked the pedestrians of A Fazenda 13 by starring in a hot kiss during the Polar Party.

As they danced on the floor, the atmosphere warmed up and the ex-Panicat went after the girl – who did not hesitate to make out.