Accidental Gun Fire at US Airport Causes Panic

The accidental firing of a gun at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, in Atlanta (USA), caused panic and led to the interruption of departure flights on Saturday afternoon (20). According to the North American network CNN, the confusion took place in the security screening area of ​​the airport.

The US Federal Aviation Agency reported that take-offs were temporarily interrupted, but resumed after verifying that “everything was clear”.

Atlanta Airport’s Twitter profile also commented on the incident: “There is no active sniper. There was an accidental discharge at the airport. There is no danger to passengers or staff. An investigation is ongoing. gun accidentally went off in the security screening area. There is no active sniper at the airport.”

The confusion came during the start of Thanksgiving holidays in the United States, when thousands of people flock to airports to travel.