‘Accidental Shots’ Cause Panic at Atlanta Airport, USA; see images

“Accidental shooting” sparked a quick scene of panic this Saturday at Atlanta International Airport, congested during the weekend before Thanksgiving in the United States. Terminal management, however, said there was “no danger”.

“At around 1:30 pm today (3:30 pm EDT), a gun accidentally went off in the security control area of ​​the ATL (Atlanta airport). There is no sniper at the airport,” announced the airport in this southeastern US city in his Twitter account, noting that the police were on the spot.

In another tweet, moments later, the airport insisted that there was “no danger to passengers or staff” and that an investigation was underway. So far, no injuries have been registered.





Many people crouched when they heard a loud detonation and others ran, dropping suitcases in their path, trying to escape the scene, a video broadcast by CNN showed.

It was possible to hear people shouting, “Down!” while others crawled on the ground. Some took refuge in airport restaurants and others even ran to the airstrip.

Atlanta airport did not say what type of weapon it fired or who owned it. Nor did it reveal whether the incident caused disruptions to the planned flights.

Airports in the United States are very busy on the weekend before Thanksgiving, celebrated on the 25th, one of the most important celebrations in the country.