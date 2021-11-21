Adele makes bizarre demand and Spotify excludes popular platform feature | celebrities



Adele – Internet Playback

Published 11/21/2021 11:56 AM

Rio – A hit on the charts after the release of her album ’30’, Adele is making waves. In the early hours of this Sunday, the British singer celebrated a very peculiar achievement on her digital platforms.

After the release of the latest work, Adele asked Spotify to remove the option that allowed listeners to randomly listen to her album tracks on the platform. After the request, the streaming platform complied with the singer’s request and, from now on, it is no longer possible to listen to the albums in the ‘random’ style. The shuffle button has been removed from the options and Spotify listeners need to listen to each album’s track list in order.

For the singer, the albums must be listened to in the order conceived by the artists to preserve the project’s history and message. “This was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry! We didn’t create albums with such care and thoughtfulness about our track list for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be heard as we intended. Thanks for listening, Spotify”, celebrated the artist on Twitter.

