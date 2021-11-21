Adriano Michael Jackson admits drinking before games and looks for team

In 2010, Bahia was in Serie B and bet on Adriano Michael Jackson, who had been featured in América during the Campeonato Carioca. Hired by Fluminense, the striker did not play for Laranjeiras, in the club that would win the Brasileirão that year. But he shone in his native land, with his glass full.

“Everyone drank. That’s why we moved Bahia up to the first division. Cachaça was the fuel for Bahia’s access. We used to have a barbecue at someone’s house, called everyone, everyone went, hugged. In the matches, everyone ran for each other. another. Nobody fought with complaints. There was never any disagreement,” he describes.

In yet another iconic delay, Adriano had to run around the city drunk until he got to training. The then coach Márcio Araújo noticed, but made the forward compete in the activity, even though he was suspended for the next game.

“We had a game against Sport in Recife. I was suspended, I wasn’t going to the game. My cell phone ran out, and I was going to hitchhike at that time. I lost my ride, got out late and caught a bus. Wrong. I ran down the middle of the street, when I arrived, everyone was already training. And I was ‘stuck’. I went downstairs, talked to the coach, explained everything, warmed up, I wasn’t even seeing anything. With every two-meter pass, I thought I was hitting a goal kick and still falling.”

The good timing and understanding of the commander helped this time.

“I was fine, I was the team’s top scorer, with morals with the coach. Every game in Pituaçu I scored a goal and we won. He asked me to train anyway. Then he called me in my room to talk. He asked if I had any I had a drink. I said: ‘I took a full liter, coach’. And he said: ‘I felt it, you came close and I almost fainted from the smell.’ But it was ok. He just asked me not to give a shit. for someone to see me and everyone to know about it. We got along well and we started the team with Márcio Araújo, a great coach and a great person.”

At Palmeiras, he assures, Felipão took the same leadership measure.

“Felipão did the same thing later. He called me and Luan and said he had no problem leaving, just let him know beforehand. When the crowd arrived to complain that they saw us at night, he needed to know.”

So, with goals and a little cachaça, Adriano Michael Jackson wants to continue dancing on Brazilian lawns to honor his nickname.