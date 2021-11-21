Adrilles Jorge makes a controversial comment on Marília Mendonça’s talent

Adrilles Jorge created a new controversy this Friday (19). At Young Pan News, when commenting on the Latin Grammy, the commentator talked about anitta and Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) and criticized their talent.

The ex-BBB made insinuations about the vocal and artistic attributes of the sertaneja, who died two weeks ago due to a plane accident and left the country in mourning.

“Anitta and Marília Mendonça have one thing in common. They speak to very large strata of the population. They are very popular singers, very pop. Not necessarily great artists or great singers“, initiated President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) supporter.

Adrilles followed: “It speaks of sexual, affective play, as if it were an amusement park. The other one, our dear Marília Mendonça, spoke and blamed the pains of love, the resentments, the sorrows, she blamed those who are somewhat cliché but very fond of the population they like”.

Referring to Anitta, an artist who is a critic of Bolsonaro, the ex-BBB was direct: “The population likes to be numb. That’s not great art, but it’s a great thing that speaks to people’s souls.”

“Saying that life is a great park of unbridled sexuality is good for people to find and delude themselves, also to think that there are culprits for their pains of love, absolute and objective culprits”, completed the controversial JP News commentator.

Honored, Marília Mendonça was not awarded

The country singer did not win the award for best country music album in the 2021 edition of the Latin Grammy. She competed with the duo Maiara and Maraísa in the category, which had Chitãozinho and Xororó as winners. Carolina Dieckmann, who presented this award, gave a round of applause for Marília, who was also remembered by Anitta before a concert.

“Just now we lost a great artist from my country. Marilia Mendonça, from a very young age, became one of the most beloved singer-songwriters in Brazil. Marilia, along with Maiara and Maraisa, was nominated for that night. It hurts my heart that she’s not here”, said the funkeira.

Anitta completed: “All of us who know you know that you were a great, generous soul and friend to everyone”.