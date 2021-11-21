Aécio rules out leaving the PSDB in case Doria wins in the previews

Federal deputy Aécio Neves (MG) ruled out any possibility of leaving the PSDB, if the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, his political enemy, is chosen as a pre-candidate for the presidency in the party’s caucuses, scheduled for tomorrow. “This hypothesis is ridiculous. It just doesn’t exist”, said Aécio, who is one of the main articulators of the candidacy of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, referring to rumors about the matter.

The internal dispute is quite fierce. Doria and Leite dispute vote to vote for the support of the toucans. Former Manaus mayor Arthur Virgílio (AM) also participates in the caucuses, but has few chances.

The process of choosing the PSDB pre-candidate exposed the division in the party. Doria and Leite exchanged accusations during the campaign and there were allegations that the voting app to be used for voting allows for fraud.

In addition to Aécio, the Gaucho also has the support of another experienced name of the legend, senator Tasso Jereissati (CE). Doria, in turn, received the endorsement of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso, honorary president of the party, and licensed senator José Serra (SP).

Former governor of Minas Gerais and former president of the PSDB, Aécio has been fighting Doria in recent years. These clashes have been reflected in internal party disputes in the Chamber of Deputies. The governor has already tried to expel the miner because of suspicions of corruption in the JBS case, but the party dropped the case.

TOMORROW. The result of the previews will show which side the PSDB will lean in the election year. If Doria wins, she will have to strengthen herself to influence the choice of the next president of the party and the new leader of the Tucana caucus in the Chamber. The leader of the party, today, is deputy Rodrigo de Castro (MG), an ally of Aécio. If Leite is chosen, the power of the paulista is reduced and Aécio regains space in the party.

A defeated PSDB candidate in the 2014 presidential election, the former Minas governor said the caucuses are “a good experience”, but reiterated criticisms of Doria. “What is not good for the caucuses are attempts to defraud the electoral college, like the one made by the São Paulo directory with the inclusion of 92 mayors and vice presidents who were not able to vote”, he said. After the complaint, the National Executive of the PSDB suspended the participation of new members in the previews. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

