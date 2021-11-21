After being elected, Leila Pereira talks about setting up ‘the winning team’ at Palmeiras promises a club ‘close to the fans’

“Palmeiras will be where their fans are. How will I do that? Giving the fans conditions to watch the game, buy a shirt, stay close to their team,” said Leila Pereira, the club’s new president

Officially elected this Saturday afternoon, Leila Pereira will be the first female president of the Sport Society palm trees.

Moments after the publication of the voting results, in her first interview, the owner of the crefisa/FAM promised to keep the club close to its fans.

“It’s a huge honor, this is historic. In 107 years of this giant team’s history, today a woman is being elected as the club’s first president. I think it can be an example for all determined, fighter and purposeful people, regardless of the gender,” Leila said.

The slate headed by Leila Pereira, dubbed “Palmeiras de Todos”, also has Maria Tereza Ambrósio Bellangero and Neive Conceição Bulla de Andrade as vice-presidents. Paulo Roberto Buosi and Tarso Luiz Furtado Gouveia complete the group.

“I’ve always been determined. When you’re someone who knows what you want and where you want to go, there’s no limit. So, it’s a great pride for me and, I’m sure, for all women. People, women from my Brazil and of the world, we can do what we want,” he added.

Leila Pereira gives an interview after being elected president of Palmeiras Fabio Menotti/Ag Palmeiras

The only candidate in the elections held at the headquarters of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira received 1,897 of the 2,141 possible votes and there were 244 whites.

Supported by Maurício Galiotte, she starts her term in practice on December 15th with clear objectives.

“The big priority is always to fight for a victorious team. Another pillar of my campaign has always been the closeness of the fans to their team,” he stressed.

