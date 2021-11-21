After chest pain and malaise, Geraldo Luís undergoes catheterization

Geraldo Luis, 50, used her social network to reveal that she underwent a catheterization last Friday (19) after feeling chest pains and feeling unwell. On his Instagram profile, the Record TV presenter posted a photo with the medical team and talked about his health.

“Now everything is fine ! Yesterday I was scared because I had a small pain in my chest followed by a malaise that I had been feeling all week. I went to the Vila Nova Star hospital where I was promptly assisted by my doctor @draludhmilahajjar and her team. I underwent several tests and a cardiac catheterization, which diagnosed obstructive fatty plaques in the arteries of my heart (coronary)”, explained Geraldo.

“My diabetes a few weeks ago was out of control, and everyone knows how careful I am. My blood pressure during the week was also high. According to the medical team, it was defined that treatment now follows with doctors and some necessary changes in lifestyle habits. I’m already home and fine. Life that goes on and once more GOD saving me. Thank you to my son who always remains on my floor at these very important times”, he concluded.

It is worth remembering that at the beginning of the year, Geraldo Luís spent 11 days in the ICU after contracting the new coronavirus.

See the publication by Geraldo Luís:

