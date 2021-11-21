After Dynho suggests trisal with Sthe, Mirella decides to leave the house

Life is not easy for Mirella! The singer was surprised by comments made by her (still) husband at dawn on Saturday (11/20), in A Fazenda 13. Fans of the reality series on Record TV pointed out, on social networks, that Dynho Alves had considered forming a trisal with the singer and the influencer Sthe Matos. Irritated, Mirella decided to leave the house, to avoid any encounter with the dancer once he leaves the confinement. For those who don’t know, the trisal is a relationship (which can be affective or merely sexual) that involves three people.

Sources heard by the column LeoDias claim that the singer has already started looking for a new home. Upon learning of the dialogue between Dynho and Sthe, Mirella cried a lot and was even more certain of the decision to end the marriage.

In addition to Mirella, the hot dialogue between Dynho and Sthe surprised viewers. Until then, the two claimed to have a fraternal relationship within the confinement.

The dialogue began with a question from the influencer: “Are you going to tell Mirella?”. Dynho Alves laughed, and replied: “I’m going to talk to her now, because the deal was like…” Then the pawn seemed to mock the situation: “I want to go to Roça soon, Rico, send me to Roça. Ô Rico, I want to leave!”. Looking at the cameras while patting Sthe’s back, the dancer sent a message to his future ex-wife: “It’s nothing, I’m kidding. Mirella, Sthe said something over there that I was interested in and now, how do we do it?”.

Record cameramen took close-ups of the pedestrians’ hands and the atmosphere of intimacy was evident, as well as the exchange of looks that, let’s say, didn’t seem to be just fraternal…

Sthe asked, “Shall we test it?” And then came the moment that dropped like a bomb for Mirella fans: Dynho’s proposal: “Mirella, let’s do it!”. Then, the influencer wanted to know if the dancer already had experience, say, in the area. “It’s going to be my first”, he replied, to complete later, explaining his relationship with the singer: “It’s because we live in a little place of our own. We share everything, I tell her everything and she tells me everything, it’s always been like that. We’ve already talked about it, but never, right?”.

