After losing award to Lacombe, Astrid attacks him: “Negationist!”

Astrid Fontenelle didn’t hide her dissatisfaction after losing the Comunique-se Award. In a live performed for subscribers on her YouTube channel last Friday (11/19), the GNT presenter was categorical: “I lost for Lacombe! I didn’t like losing to Lacombe! Did not like! This denial guy, guys, for God’s sake! Shame! Shame!”.

The titleholder of the Saia Justa program competed in one of the most prestigious categories of the award, that of Best Presenter. Alongside her, Tatá Werneck and Luís Ernesto Lacombe also disputed the trophy this year. The winner, as published earlier in this space, was Rede TV’s anchor.

Lacombe wins Comunique-se Award Luís Ernesto Lacombe took home two awards astrid_fontenelle 3 The presenter of Saia Justa didn’t like: “Negationist! What a shame!” Astrid Fontenelle Astrid FontenelleDisclosure 0

In the live where she made the outburst, Astrid also took the opportunity to thank the fans for their support. “The Comunique-se Award is considered the Oscar of Brazilian journalism. For the first time, in 36 years of my career, I appeared on the list of the 10 best presenters. A list made by journalists, so therefore I was very happy to be there. And thanks to you, I entered among the three, competing with Tatá Werneck and Lacombe”, he said.

After revealing her displeasure at having lost the award to the TV presenter, Astrid compromised: “But it was there! Being among the three chosen by you is already quite an achievement!”.