After yet another vexation, United’s board calls ’emergency meeting’ to consider Solskjaer’s resignation

A meeting that could result in Solskjaer’s dismissal was called up in a hurry after Manchester United gave a fiasco of the season, leading Watford 4-1 by Premier League, in this Saturday

According to the newspaper The Times, the board of Manchester United will make a “emergency” virtual meeting at 4:00 pm (Brasilia, 7:00 pm in England) this Saturday to evaluate the dismissal of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The meeting was called hastily after the red devils give another vexation in the season, taking 4 to 1 from Watford, by Premier League.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Manchester United returns to the field for the Premier League on November 28, at 1:30 pm (GMT), against Chelsea, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+

According to a report by the newspaper, the tendency is for the Norwegian coach to leave office, as the The first subject of the meeting will be a discussion on the terms of the contract termination..

The vehicle still points out that the Glazer family, owner of the “Red Devils”, has also ordered the directors to “speed up the conversations” to try to convince the French Zinedine Zidane, ex-Real Madrid, to take over United.

Solskjaer’s team is in a crisis that gets worse and worse.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The team has not won in three matches, with one draw and two defeats. The setbacks, however, were terrifying: 2-0 for the rival Manchester City, in a match totally dominated by the Citizens, and now the humiliating 4-1 for Watford, who are at the bottom of the English table.

In the last 13 matches, by the way, the red devils won just four victories.

Solskjaer has been in charge of Manchester United since December 2018, with 91 victories, 37 draws and 40 defeats in 168 duels.