Agüero must retire due to cardiac arrhythmia, says journalist







Sergio Agüero, Manchester City, after a match at Estádio do Dragão, in Porto, Portugal 05/29/2021 Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine Photo: Reuters

Olympic medalist with Argentina and multi-champion with Manchester City, Sergio Agüero, 33 years old, will have his time at Barcelona interrupted, as well as his career, due to a cardiac arrhythmia. According to the Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Kun will be forced to retire.

The first diagnosis, after feeling chest pains and difficulty breathing in a duel against Alaves, indicated that the athlete would need to stay out of the field for three months. However, the problem would be more serious than expected.

Also according to the journalist, Agüero will announce his retirement next week. Barcelona, ​​however, did not comment and continues treating the striker, according to the schedule carried out by the Medical Department. The Argentine’s idea was to issue a statement only next year.

The striker has been out of the field since November 1st, when the results of his medical examination came out. Kun was hand-picked by Barcelona to lead the reshuffling of the squad following Lionel Messi’s departure. However, everything indicates that the planning ended up falling to the ground.

Agüero started his career at Independiente, Argentina, moved to Atlético de Madrid until he stayed ten years and became one of Manchester City’s biggest idols. He left the English club to return to Spanish football and ended up hitting Barcelona.