Airlines operating in Paraná launched yet another Black Friday ticket promotion. There are several options for cheap flights for those in Curitiba and São Paulo. The highlights are airline tickets from the capital of Paraná to Guarulhos Airport (SP) for only R$260, with all taxes included. (See details in the image below). The promotion to São Paulo is available for travel in January on a direct Gol flight. From Curitiba to Londrina, Black Friday has air ticket options for only R$296. To the city of Maringá, the capital from the capital of Paraná can be made for R$390, in addition to offers to the city of Cascavel (R$458 ) and Foz do Iguaçu (R$ 516). Those who are in these cities can also travel to Curitiba paying the same amounts. Just use the link at the end of this post. guarantee on here tickets from Curitiba/Guarulhos (SP) for R$260 (round trip)



Curitiba/Porto Alegre airline tickets for R$ 393

Tickets from Curitiba to Porto Alegre, the plane trip can be done for R$393. For the city of Belo Horizonte, the lowest price for the purchase of air tickets is R$372. From Curitiba to Brasília there are options to buy tickets for R$ 402. For the Northeast, the lowest price is to Salvador on flights departing from Curitiba: round trip for R$ 884. Those in São Paulo can find airline tickets to Belo Horizonte (Aeroporto de Confins) for R$ 247, and to o Rio de Janeiro there are flight options for R$333. All air tickets are round trip and include departure taxes. Flights are for travel in January and February. Do you intend to travel this year? Secure airline tickets with special discounts here.

Round trip airfare with taxes included

