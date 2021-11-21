AirPods 2 is still worth it? See Review Before Buying Apple Phone | Headphones

The AirPods 2 were launched by Apple in March 2019. The second-generation wireless headset kept the successful design of the newcomer to the line, but with some technical improvements, such as the H1 chip — also present in AirPods Pro and AirPods 3, the latter released in October 2021. Another applauded feature is the Siri compatibility, which allowed the handset to be controlled via voice commands.

The model arrived in Brazil with a price of R$ 1,349 in its entry-level version, without a wireless recharge case. Today, the same variant costs R$ 1,649 at the official apple store. In addition to being more expensive, the specs — which don’t include features like active noise canceling and water resistance — can be a bit outdated compared to current headphones. Check out the AirPods 2 datasheet review and see if it’s worth buying the phone more than two years after its release.

Datasheet AirPods 2:

Release: March 2019

Price: BRL 1,649

Weight: 4 g

Colors: white

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning

Battery: 5 hours (24 hours with case)

microphone: yes

Chip: H1

The look of AirPods 2 is pretty much the same as its predecessor — and its successors too, namely. As always, Apple has invested in a sleek, minimalist design with an all-white body. Small and light, the earpiece is 4 cm tall, 1.6 cm wide and 1.8 cm thick, weighing 4 g.

The model has an ear design — meaning it doesn’t sit inside the ear canal. This is combined with the fact that it does not have a silicone tip, resulting in less sound insulation.

Another constant criticism of the Apple device is that it falls easily from the ear. However, in TechTudo’s tests, carried out with the first generation of AirPods, this did not happen. The gadget stood firm even shaking its head, a result that should be repeated with the successor, since even the weight is the same.

Battery and recharge case

AirPods 2 can play up to five hours of live music and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge, time taken in Apple’s tests at 50% volume. A 15-minute charge allows you to play up to three hours of audio or up to two hours of phone conversation. Inside the recharge case, in turn, the phone plays 24 hours of music or up to 18 hours of talk time.

The case has a Lightning connector and can be recharged wirelessly via the Qi standard used by most wireless charging devices. On the front there is an LED indicator that shows battery status, signaling when charging is complete.

Apple does not disclose the audio specs for AirPods, so it is impossible to do a strict datasheet review in this regard. It is possible to project, however, that the performance will be a little superior to that of the first generation of the phone, considering that there was an improvement in processing with the introduction of the H1 chip. According to the manufacturer, it has better hiss-free voice transmission capability.

The original AirPods, which were tested by TechTudo, deliver light-bodied bass. The sound quality was, in general, similar to the EarPods, wired model of the apple.

The AirPods 2 can be activated with the voice command “What’s up, Siri?”, in the same way as the AirPods 3 and Pro. In practice, this means that the user can speak directly, without having to tap the phone, as before in the first generation.

It also has audio sharing, a feature that allows you to listen to content together with another person. Each person needs to have a pair of AirPods and can control the volume independently.

Other features present in current models, however, are not part of the second generation. This absence includes active noise cancellation, water and sweat resistance, spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, which create a more immersive sound environment in content (movies or music) compatible with the function.

The AirPods 2 cost R$1,649 at the official store, but can be found in the national retail for prices starting at R$995. It is worth remembering that, on the Apple website, the AirPods 3 cost R$2,399. The AirPods Pro can be found for R$2,000 on Amazon and the AirPods Max are priced at R$6,899 at the retailer.

When compared to rival brands, the model is quite expensive, something already expected for an Apple product. The Xiaomi Air 2 SE, which features a “sucked” design from the AirPods and an almost identical technical sheet, costs R$ 145 at Xiaomi’s official store.

The JBL Reflect Flow, which was considered the best headphone at the IFA 2019, is available at prices starting at R$ 594. It is part of the Reflect line, which certifies the fidelity of the device’s stereo sound, and brings like others Attractive battery with ten hours of music playback, Bluetooth 5.0 and IP67 certification, which makes it waterproof and dustproof.

