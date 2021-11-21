Alberto Valentim makes his dream come true and wins the title with Athletico: “It’s the happiest day of my career” | athletico-pr

The coach Alberto Valentine played only one game for Athletico in the Sudamericana and it was enough to be champion. Under your command, the Drilling won the Bragantino 1-0, this Saturday, at Centenário, in Montevideo-URU, and won the title.

I always said that I had a dream to come back as a coach and be champion here. I had a really cool passage as an athlete. It’s the happiest day of my career — Alberto Valentim, at a press conference

The coach arrived at the club in early October, right after the red-black team stamped a spot in the Sula final with the interim Paulo Autuori, against Peñarol. He had been unemployed since his resignation in Cuiabá, at the end of May.

In his curriculum at the edge of the field, Valentim had two state titles. He was champion of Rio de Janeiro by Botafogo (2018) and Mato Grosso by Cuiabá (2021).

A former athlete, Valentim played for Athletico in two stints: 1996–99 and 2008-09. He even hung up his boots on the team from Paraná 11 years ago.

Two years later, he began working as a technical assistant at the Hurricane itself, leaving the following year for the same position at Palmeiras. It was only in 2017 that he assumed the role of coach, having worked for RB Brasil, Palmeiras, Botafogo, Pyramids, Vasco, Avaí and Botafogo.

Hurricane beat Massa Bruta with a goal from Nikão, 28 minutes into the first half. In the title campaign, the club started with António Oliveira and had interim Bruno Lazaroni (assistant) and Paulo Autuori (technical director) while defining a name.

1 of 1 Alberto Valentim with the Sudamericana Cup — Photo: Reuters Alberto Valentim with the Sudamericana cup — Photo: Reuters

O athletic back to the field in front of the São Paulo on Wednesday (24), at 9:30 pm, at Morumbi, for the 34th round of the Brasileirão. The red-black team has 41 points and occupies the 13th position.

Athletico’s upcoming games 🌪️