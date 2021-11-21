Alexandre Mattos approaches the ‘yes’ to Cruzeiro to reinforce future SAF

Cruzeiro is close to arranging the return of Alexandre Mattos to be the football director of SAF, the joint-stock company that the starring club will become as soon as the Brasileirão Series B finishes and the athletes’ contracts are transferred to a new CNPJ. Mattos, to Super.FC, did not want to nail the agreement, qualifying any direction as rash, but the investigation of the report reveals advanced conversations, especially involving Pedro Mesquita, director of XP Investimentos, in the presentation of the SAF project to the former star director , responsible for assembling the Brazilian champion teams in 2013 and 2014.

XP Investimentos has been the main contribution from Cruzeiro in the transformation of the club into a company. Within this new administrative methodology, an investor will become the manager of football, holding 49% of Cruzeiro’s shares. Mattos would then be the first reinforcement of this SAF.

For the execution of its full work, Fox needs to move behind the scenes to enable conditions, such as the removal of the transfer ban, which is the impediment of registration of athletes, in addition to agreeing on the permanence of Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Recently, in an interview with Super 91.7 FM, Luxemburg was asked about the possibility of working with Alexandre Mattos.

“I would work with Alexandre (Mattos), with Pedro, Manoel, Joaquim, anyone, no problem. I’m not talking about a person. I’m talking about a professional; To respect the professional space. And my quest is for recapture the coach’s space in Brazilian football. I wanted to stay with Vasco da Gama, but it was good that I came to Cruzeiro, a club I love. Vasco chose to hire a 31-year-old to be Vasco’s manager, the executive director. What experience does he have, what background does he have to understand what Vasco do Gama is, the greatness of Vasco? What he knows about the business market, everybody knows, what he knows about the fans, like them behave, the club’s history, what the team won or not, will he position himself? I have nothing against, excellent professional, he will be one of the best, but he needs time, he has to mature,” declared the coach Vanderlei Luxembourg.

Former starring director remains in the United States, where he has been taking and teaching specialization courses in sports management. Information on the proximity of the agreement between Mattos and Cruzeiro was initially provided by the ‘Deus me Dibre’ website.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.