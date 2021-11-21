All red? What should you have bought last week instead of Bitcoin

We’ve argued many times in the past that the correlation between Bitcoin price and the market capitalization of hundreds of altcoins makes very little sense.

Whether you accept the idea that Bitcoin is digital gold or a payment mechanism, or even both, it doesn’t have much in common with Ethereum, Shiba Inu, or the native FTX exchange token.

The fact is, like it or not, big movements in the price of Bitcoin define the cryptocurrency markets.

Before Bitcoin tumbled past its all-time all-time high of above $68,000 to the $55,000 region this week, bringing most altcoins down along with it, the cryptocurrency market had recorded six consecutive weeks of virtually uninterrupted growth.

But once the market turns red, as it has now, many traders tend to succumb to three old enemies: Fear, uncertainty and doubt, otherwise known as FUD.

That’s why we say: FUD yourself. Experienced cryptocurrency traders know that correction periods can also present profit opportunities. And Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s own VORTECS™ Score had found six of the ten best-performing altcoins last week, even as the market plummeted.

Memorable highs, ditto corrections?

VORTECS™ Score is a trading algorithm based on machine learning which compares historical and current market conditions in digital asset markets to assist traders in their decision making.

The model takes into account a range of quantitative indicators – including price movement, social sentiment and trading volume – to arrive at a score that assesses whether current conditions are historically bullish, neutral or bearish for more than 200 cryptocurrencies.

A VORTECS™ score of 80 or higher is considered high confidence in the next 12 to 72 hour window. Assets that achieve these scores exhibit arrays of important commercial and social variables that, in the past, formed before significant price increases.

The table below shows ten altcoins that delivered a significant return on investment between November 11th and November 18th – the week that saw Bitcoin drop from $68,000 to $58,000.

In bold are tokens that achieved a VORTECS™ score of 80 or more points before hitting the price cap this week.

Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Six highlighted tokens

Six of the top ten of the best-performing weekly assets exhibited patterns of business and social behavior that resembled historically optimistic combinations before they appreciated.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Crypto.com coin (CRO)

Voyager (VGX)

Koinos Network (KOIN)

TomoChain (TOMO)

AirSwap (AST)

60% is significant as the overall number of tokens that generated gains was very modest in a mostly negative week.

What does this say about the nature of the cryptocurrency market? When it’s up, altcoins can rise for an infinite number of reasons, often simply due to a favorable macro environment or exuberance driving high valuations.

But when much of the market is in a downtrend, analysis suggests that tokens backed by robust trading volume and high social sentiment are more likely to buck the trend.

These are also the times when traders need reliable data analysis to establish their strategies. When red predominates, it’s useful to have an extra pair of algorithmic eyes examining millions of data to identify potential safe havens.

This is exactly what the VORTECS™ Score Score was trained for.

Cointelegraph.com is a financial information publisher, not an investment advisor. We do not offer personalized or individualized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and carry significant risk, including the risk of total and permanent loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures and graphics are correct at time of writing or as otherwise specified. Live tested strategies are not recommendations. Consult your financial advisor before making financial decisions.