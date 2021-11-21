Alonso celebrates 5th place on the grid and sets his goal in Qatar: “Beating Gasly”

Fernando Alonso said he was surprised with Alpine’s performance in Qatar (Photo: Alpine)

On a very strong day in qualifying for the GP of Qatar, the first in the country in the history of Formula 1, Fernando Alonso secured fifth place on the starting grid for the race on Sunday (21). And after tonight’s session, the Spaniard was sincere: he admitted that he did not expect the result. According to the two-time champion, despite placing in Q2 — when he was third —, the logical thing was to be surpassed as the faster cars returned to the track in the final stage of classification. However, this did not happen.

“No, I didn’t, of course,” assumed Alonso. “We suffer in the standings because they always cost us a little more, so in the race we’re a little better. I expected that we would lose ground when everyone was at their fullest potential, but everything went well. In Q2, I was third at some point. I am surprised and grateful that the car was doing very well. I would spend all night here, if I could”, he exalted.

Sergio Pérez, from Red Bull, Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari, and Daniel Ricciardo, from McLaren, three drivers who were expected for Q3 — and their teammates managed to pass to the last stage of the classification —, ended up being eliminated in Q2 and will drop out of the top-10. Alonso stressed that the circuit is new for everyone, and that the limit for cars this time was closer.

Fernando Alonso secured fifth place on the starting grid for the Qatar GP (Photo: Alpine)

“We are all quite prepared when a new track arrives, there are no big secrets,” said the Spaniard. “I like to improvise. In Q1, there are drivers who take a little longer to warm up, they are 0s6 from their potential, but when you put on six sets of tires during Q1, Q2 and Q3, we all hit a similar limit. It happened like that. But I’m happy, even though the points aren’t distributed on Saturday. It’s a good position, but you have to finish the job tomorrow — if you don’t, it’s no good,” he acknowledged.

When making projections for the race, Fernando pointed out that the goal is to catch Pierre Gasly – an AlphaTauri driver, currently tied with Alpine for fifth place in the Constructors’ World Championship –, who starts right ahead, in fourth position.

In addition, the Spaniard highlighted the unpredictability of strategies, as different teams can choose different plans in a scenario that is still unknown for the category.

“Pérez starts 11th and, in theory, he will finish ahead. The top-5 would be really good, and [terminar] ahead of Gasly, the goal”, he determined.

“I think it’s a little open. It is possible to make two stops, one too. It is not exactly known whether the medium or soft tires are better or how much longer the medium will last in the race, whether it will be enough or not. Many unknowns that we will only resolve in the race, as there is no data recorded on this circuit”, he concluded.

The Formula 1 GP of Qatar is scheduled to start at 11 am (GMT-3) this Sunday, always broadcast live by Band on open TV and by the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

