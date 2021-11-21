Already sold in Brazil, Mitsubishi Airtrek returns as an electric

The Mitsubishi Airtrek has already been sold in Brazil and in practice is the first generation of the Outlander, a model equally known here and still on sale in the current generation, given that the new one is completely different.

In China, the Airtrek returns to life as an electric SUV, taking advantage of the partnership with the Chinese GAC Motors, which has in its lineup the Aion V crossover. Based on it, the Japanese recreated its previous product.

Visually well resolved, the Airtrek 2022 doesn’t hide its origins, however, the design is interesting. At the front, triple LED headlamps with cornering lights and fog lamps below. The fake grid employs Advanced Dynamic Shield frames.

Columns and roof are in black, while the mirrors are based on the color of the car, being black on top. Chrome appliqués surround the windows and the C columns are highlighted, with a triangular-shaped porthole.

The door handles are retractable, with LED taillights reminiscent of futuristic pistols. The bumper has triple reflectors on each side, while the alloy wheels have a harmonious design.

Inside, the Mitsubishi Airtrek 2022 comes with a compact digital cluster and large-screen multimedia. The console has a gear knob and physical controls for various functions. The two-tone finish of the seats is noteworthy.

At 4,600 m long, 1,910 m wide and 1,690 m high, the Mitsubishi Airtrek 2022 has flat iron lithium-phosphate batteries and a 218-horsepower electric motor with rear-shape, but there’s a front option that raises it to 271 horsepower at combined power.

In Airtrek 2022, the batteries have 70 kWh and the autonomy reaches 520 km in the CLTC cycle, being a Chinese test equivalent to the WLTP.

With an as-yet-unknown equipment package, Mitsubishi’s electric crossover has the potential to be sold outside China. This could bring it to the Brazilian market alongside the Novo Outlander.

Mitsubishi Airtrek 2022 – Photo Gallery