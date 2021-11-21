Alzheimer’s nasal spray will start to be tested

The main cause of dementia in the world, Alzheimer’s affects around 11.5% of the elderly population in Brazil. To combat the disease, which currently has few effective treatment options, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts, United States, is about to begin trials of a nasal spray that can prevent and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.

The researchers believe that this study is able to change the game against the disease in the world, becoming an effective way to help patients suffering from the condition. “Over the past two decades, we’ve accumulated pre-clinical evidence to suggest the potential of this nasal spray for Alzheimer’s,” said Howard Weiner, research leader.

“If clinical trials in humans show that the vaccine is safe and effective, this could represent a non-toxic treatment for people with Alzheimer’s, and it could also be given early on to help prevent the disease in people at risk,” he added in the communicated.

The vaccine, administered through the nose, uses the substance Protollin, present in other immunizers, to trigger an immune system reaction and build resistance against the disease. “This vaccine takes advantage of a new arm of the immune system to treat Alzheimer’s,” said Tanuja Chitnis, professor of neurology at Brigham.

“Research in this area has opened the way for us to look for a whole new path for the potential treatment not only of Alzheimer’s, but of other neurodegenerative diseases as well,” he added.

Human trials of the nasal spray will begin with 16 participants, ages 60 to 85, who are experiencing early symptoms of Alzheimer’s. The objective of this phase is to guarantee the safety of the vaccine in people with the disease. Clinical trials are yet to take a few more years.

This is not the only Alzheimer’s vaccine in development in the world. Swedish biopharmaceutical Alzinova has begun recruiting volunteers for the Phase 1b clinical trial of its immunizer. The study will be carried out in Finland and they have already got their first participant. Therefore, the research plans to enroll patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

The company is developing a vaccine that aims to combat beta-amyloid oligomers, which are protein chains that cause the clinical manifestations of the disease. Thus, the immunizing agent stimulates the production of antibodies that can recognize the beta-amyloid forms that are capable of developing neurotoxins.

