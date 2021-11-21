AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 will be the RDNA 2-based entry GPUs [RUMOR]

They must use the Navi 24 GPU

With the arrival of AMD Radeon RX 6600, it looked like the lineup of RDNA 2 based GPUs was complete. But if the well-known leaker Komachi is right, There are still more Radeon 6000 graphics cards to come. THE Radeon RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 would be two video cards using the GPU Navi 24.

Komachi says the list he found shows Radeon RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 with 4GB GDDR6 memory, even without mentioning where the list comes from. In the lineup of graphics cards based on RDNA 2, the RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT, using the Navi 23 GPU, are the models with the least amount of memory with 8GB. So these so-called entry-level models would be equipped with the least amount of VRAM in the entire series.

Moore’s Law is Dead channel tone had already mentioned before about a possible Navi 24 GPU. According to their sources, the graphics cards mentioned by Komachi may arrive early next year. It was talked about a consumption of 120W on XT model, probably the Radeon RX 6500 XT. The information goes further and says that the Navi 24 will be superior to RTX 3050 Ti and will be on the market before Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards.



The Navi 24 GPU, according to rumors and leaks so far, should come with 16 computational units with a total of 1024 stream processors, 50% less than the Navi 23 chip. Probably the RX 6500 XT should use the GPU completely, while that the RX 6400 must have a “cut” variant. It’s quite likely that the stronger GPU will be able to deliver something decent at 1080p, as the RX 6600 is more than enough for that resolution.

Another leak in Linux patches introduces Navi 24 as “Beige Goby”. According to this leak, the chip must have 64-bit interface, in addition to the 4GB already mentioned by Komachi. It could be that we still have input video cards, even more input than an RX 6600 or RTX 3060. Many believe that APUs will replace this segment, which also makes sense. But we have to wait for the first quarter of next year, a lot will still be presented in this period.

