Amidst controversies, Enem starts today across the country

The National High School Exam (Enem) starts this Sunday (21) with language, humanities and writing tests.
To find out where the exam will be applied, the student must consult the registration confirmation card available on Enem’s official website. The gates will open at 12:00 (GMT) and close at 13:00. The race will start at 1:30 pm and end at 7:00 pm.
For the printed version, 3,040,871 registrations were registered by the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep). In the digital version, exclusive for those who have completed high school or will finish in 2021, there will be 68,891 participants.
Both versions will be applied on the same date, which differs from the 2020 edition, in which they were separated.
The essay will be handwritten, regardless of the modality chosen. Therefore, it is necessary that everyone is equipped with a black ballpoint pen with a transparent tube, the only model allowed in the test areas.
The second part of the exam will be on November 28, in which the math and natural science tests will be applied.
The objective test feedbacks will be released until December 1st on Enem’s official website and application.
Programs such as the Unified Selection System (Sisu) and the University for All Program (ProUni) use the Enem score to enroll students in public universities and grant scholarships to private institutions, respectively. However, to be eligible, the candidate cannot have scored a zero in the essay.
Controversies in the 2021 edition
The controversies in the 2021 edition of Enem began with the collective dismissal of 37 Inep employees in response to what they classified as “mismanagement” of the institute, on November 8, according to an official letter obtained by the policy analyst at CNN Basilia Rodrigues.
Commenting on the case, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated, on November 15, that Enem this year “now begins to have the face of the government”.
The Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, said in an interview with CNN, on November 16, that there was no interference in the exam, and that the controversies were just “pre-Enem noises”.
Returning to his remarks about the exam, Bolsonaro said on Nov. 17 that he preaches “political and behavioral activism” when making a comparison with the educational system in Qatar, in the Middle East.
At the Special Committee on Education of the Chamber of Deputies, also on November 17, Milton Ribeiro endorsed Bolsonaro’s speech, stating that Enem would have the face of the government because the test takes place with “competence and honesty”.
After the repercussions of the facts, the National Congress decided to establish a mixed commission of deputies and senators to investigate the joint dismissal of Inep’s employees.
The opposition parliamentarians also sent to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), in a meeting with the president of the house, Minister Ana Arraes, a request to investigate the examination, which was later accepted by the organ. Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues, of the TCU, denied on Saturday (20) the precautionary measure.
The Federal Court of the Federal District denied an injunction, on November 18, for the removal of the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, due to allegations of mismanagement.
Responding to the Federal Court of São Paulo, on November 19, Inep considered an alleged interference in Enem, due to the access of strangers in the environments of preparation and printing of proofs, as an “inference”. The STJ denied an action on Saturday
Also on November 19, the Federal Court of São Paulo extinguished the lawsuit filed by the Public Defender of the Union (DPU) to force Inep to prove the security of the evidence against leaks, fraud and interference.
On Saturday, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) overturned the injunction of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF4) that prevented the application of the Enem essay test.
TRF4’s decision determined that this stage of the exam was not considered in the result for candidates with disabilities who are unable to express themselves in writing.
(*With information from Isabella Faria, Basília Rodrigues, Caio Junqueira, Mathias Brotero, Giovanna Galvani and João de Mari, from CNN and Agência Brasil)
