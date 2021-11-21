Amidst controversies, Enem starts today across the country

The National High School Exam (Enem) starts this Sunday (21) with language, humanities and writing tests. To find out where the exam will be applied, the student must consult the registration confirmation card available on Enem’s official website. The gates will open at 12:00 (GMT) and close at 13:00. The race will start at 1:30 pm and end at 7:00 pm. For the printed version, 3,040,871 registrations were registered by the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep). In the digital version, exclusive for those who have completed high school or will finish in 2021, there will be 68,891 participants. Both versions will be applied on the same date, which differs from the 2020 edition, in which they were separated. The essay will be handwritten, regardless of the modality chosen. Therefore, it is necessary that everyone is equipped with a black ballpoint pen with a transparent tube, the only model allowed in the test areas. The second part of the exam will be on November 28, in which the math and natural science tests will be applied. The objective test feedbacks will be released until December 1st on Enem’s official website and application. Programs such as the Unified Selection System (Sisu) and the University for All Program (ProUni) use the Enem score to enroll students in public universities and grant scholarships to private institutions, respectively. However, to be eligible, the candidate cannot have scored a zero in the essay. 1 in 5 Inep Enem: The official application of Enem brings — in addition to information about the test, such as the student’s location, time and personal data — content for study with simulations, information about exams from previous years and the possibility of viewing your grade and writing exams Previous (Android/iOS) Credit: Reproduction

Controversies in the 2021 edition

The controversies in the 2021 edition of Enem began with the collective dismissal of 37 Inep employees in response to what they classified as “mismanagement” of the institute, on November 8, according to an official letter obtained by the policy analyst at CNN Basilia Rodrigues.

Commenting on the case, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated, on November 15, that Enem this year “now begins to have the face of the government”.

The Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, said in an interview with CNN, on November 16, that there was no interference in the exam, and that the controversies were just “pre-Enem noises”.

Returning to his remarks about the exam, Bolsonaro said on Nov. 17 that he preaches “political and behavioral activism” when making a comparison with the educational system in Qatar, in the Middle East.

At the Special Committee on Education of the Chamber of Deputies, also on November 17, Milton Ribeiro endorsed Bolsonaro’s speech, stating that Enem would have the face of the government because the test takes place with “competence and honesty”.

After the repercussions of the facts, the National Congress decided to establish a mixed commission of deputies and senators to investigate the joint dismissal of Inep’s employees.

The opposition parliamentarians also sent to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), in a meeting with the president of the house, Minister Ana Arraes, a request to investigate the examination, which was later accepted by the organ. Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues, of the TCU, denied on Saturday (20) the precautionary measure.

The Federal Court of the Federal District denied an injunction, on November 18, for the removal of the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, due to allegations of mismanagement.

Responding to the Federal Court of São Paulo, on November 19, Inep considered an alleged interference in Enem, due to the access of strangers in the environments of preparation and printing of proofs, as an “inference”. The STJ denied an action on Saturday

Also on November 19, the Federal Court of São Paulo extinguished the lawsuit filed by the Public Defender of the Union (DPU) to force Inep to prove the security of the evidence against leaks, fraud and interference.

On Saturday, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) overturned the injunction of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF4) that prevented the application of the Enem essay test.

TRF4’s decision determined that this stage of the exam was not considered in the result for candidates with disabilities who are unable to express themselves in writing.

1 in 11 In the first year, in 1998, only two universities in Brazil used the ENEM grade as a classification method for the entrance exam. Credit: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

two in 11 The MEC started to grant exemption from the registration fee to public school students in 2001. There was a jump in the number of participants, and in the following year Enem registered 1,829,170 applicants Credit: Fábio Motta/Estadão Content

3 in 11 15/01/2009: Photo of an intern at Fundação CASA, in Itaquera, who attends college with a full scholarship through the ProUni program. In 2004, the program began using the Enem score to grant full and partial scholarships to participants Credit: Sérgio Neves/Estadão Content

4 in 11 In 2011, participation in Enem would be mandatory for anyone wanting to finance their studies through the Higher Education Student Financing Fund (Fies) Credit: Photo: Agência Brasil

5 in 11 Students demonstrate against fraud in the Enem 2009 process. The demonstrators followed from the City Hall, at Praça da Cinelândia, to the Gustavo Capanema Palace, headquarters of the Ministry of Education, in downtown Rio de Janeiro Credit: Fábio Motta/Estadão Content

6 in 11 Students protest against Enem’s failures in 2010. Some students set fire to answer cards and went to Palácio Capanema, headquarters of the Ministry of Education (MEC) Credit: Fábio Motta/Estadão Content

7 in 11 Students demonstrate in the open space of MASP, in São Paulo due to the problems that occurred at Enem 2010. Leakage of candidate data was one of them Credit: Jonne Roriz/Estadão Content

8 in 11 The correction of Enem’s writings became more rigorous in 2013. Measures were taken so that cases such as insertion of ramen recipe or Palmeiras anthem – which received a score above 500 – are not tolerated Credit: Photo: Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

9 in 11 The second day of application of Enem 2020 had 55.3% of absences, record abstention in the exam, according to Inep. The pandemic postponed the 2020 exam to January 2021, yet many students did not feel prepared or safe to take the exam. Credit: Marcello Casal Jr/ Agência Brasil

10 in 11 Since 2020, the participant can choose between taking the printed exam or the Digital Enem, with tests applied on computers, in test locations defined by Inep. MEC announced the launch of the modality in 2019 Credit: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

11 in 11 Dozens of employees of Inep, the body responsible for Enem, asked for collective resignation from their positions in response to what they classify as “mismanagement” of the institute, a body linked to the Ministry of Education Credit: Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

(*With information from Isabella Faria, Basília Rodrigues, Caio Junqueira, Mathias Brotero, Giovanna Galvani and João de Mari, from CNN and Agência Brasil)