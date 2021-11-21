Analysis: “I’m going to party” is reality; Atlético-MG has never been so close to exorcising its biggest ghost | athletic-mg

Okay, Atlético-MG has had the Brazilian championship cup closer to its headquarters on other occasions, but when the 1971 title was even fresher in memory. It’s been nearly 50 years of fasting, and it’s past time to finish. It will end! Galo has never been so close in the straight points of being the winner of the Brasileirão.

In 1977 and 1980, Atlético had a team with great, historic stars. He beat runner-up in both. First, against São Paulo, it was much better, with a perfect first phase. But he lost Reinaldo, in an obscure decision of the STJD.

Afterwards, he faced the great Flamengo de Zico, mistaken decisions made by the referee put aside the cup. Now, regularity reigns for Cuca and co. exorcise the biggest ghost of Clube Atlético Mineiro. After the final whistle in the game against Juventude, the fans tried to hold on, but couldn’t. He shouted “he’s champion”, sang the famous samba “Vou Festejar”, delayed his departure from the stadium as much as possible to create a festive atmosphere.

Beating Juventude at home made Atlético able to beat 80 points next weekend. It’s true, they need to beat Palmeiras, away from home, on Tuesday. Verdão will have 99% of the focus in the Libertadores final. And it is also very possible to imagine Flamengo stumbling towards Grêmio, on Tuesday, also away. Renato’s team also has the continental final.

The maximum score of Rubro-Negro, after beating Internacional in Beira-Rio, is 81 points and 25 victories. Atlético need three victories to be crowned champions without depending more on “drying up” their historic rival. In this scenario, it would have to be against Bahia, 2/12, away, beating Palmeiras and Fluminense. But if Flamengo doesn’t beat Grêmio or Ceará (30/11), Galo’s mission will be shorter.

The Voice of the Fans – Markin: ““One hand is already in the cup”

The game at Mineirão was tense. But Hulk, hitherto out – he had made only one good move, crossing to Diego Costa, in the first half – stood out again. Shooting a penalty via VAR (questionable, it’s true, it was “less penalty” than the stomp suffered by No. 19 before) was a real relief. Cuca is an outstanding character. The individual made the difference, but the match presented attack vs. defense, and the coach even pulled a defender (Réver) to put a guard (Nacho).

He totally neutralized Juventude’s attacks in the second half, crushed the team in attack. There were very few spaces to play, table, dribble. Forcibly, Atlético could only reach the area in crosses. Nathan Silva (he is consolidating as the great defender of the cast) hit a bomb on the crossbar, in the middle of the street. Nacho, further away from the opponent’s goal, still without rhythm. But the Rooster pressed until the penalty came.

Then, more pressure in marking the high lines. Keno stole the ball and gave his fifth assist in the last six games, for Hulk to prove (need?) that it’s not just brute strength or muscular explosion. Nice kick in the drawer to give final numbers to the game. After the game, Atlético’s fans were expecting Inter to achieve at least a draw against Flamengo, which would make it possible to be champions on Tuesday (provided that Fla also didn’t beat Grêmio). It won’t be like that.