Andrew Garfield says why he would never accept the Joker’s movie role

the british actor Andrew Garfield explained, during the frame Actually Me from the channel of YouTube gives QA, because I would never accept to play the Joker in the movies. According to the ex-Spider-Man, everything boils down to the excellent work of those who have already lived the Clown Prince of Crime. Watch above.

“No, not at all. I wouldn’t go near the paper. But it’s cute that some people think it’s possible, although I don’t think I could do it because of what heath [Ledger] did what Jack Nicholson did, and of course joaquin [Phoenix] did the genius version of it too”, explained Garfield.

In addition to starring in the musical Tick, Tick… Boom, na Netflix, Garfield is the target of several rumors linking him to the new Spider-Man movie on the MCU, Spider-Man: No Return Home. According to the current interpreter of Teioso, Tom Holland, the new film was thought of as an “end” for his Peter Parker’s narrative, which began in Captain America: Civil War, 2016.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several other former stars of the franchise: Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again in the role of the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The premiere of the feature is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.