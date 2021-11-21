Anitta rebuts Mouse’s criticisms and says he makes money doing ‘DNA on TV’

On Thursday’s Programa do Ratinho (SBT), the show’s host criticized Anitta, 28. The comment came after Ratinho discovered the singer’s criteria for choosing Moroccan dancer Ayoub Mutanda, 27, to star in the video for ” Envolver”, new work song by the artist from Rio de Janeiro.

“I found him on TikTok, I thought it was amazing. I went there and called him”, she said. “I said, ‘OK, I’m going to try to have sex with him.’ Whenever I want to have sex with someone, I call them for a video,” said Anitta. Mouse, 65, then spoke about the singer’s posture. “You’re thinking you can do anything. Anitta, you can do almost anything, but you have to be a little role model too,” he declared.

“He went there to get a tattoo in the ‘furico’. Think it’s beautiful? I’m not being straight, I’m not being disgusting anymore. It’s another thing. I think it’s disgusting to say that,” said the presenter, stating that “Gretchen in her day was much more famous” than Anitta, complete with the warning: “look where she is now.”

The subject reverberated on several gossip sites and Anitta went to one of them to counter Mouse’s comments. “Says the guy who makes money doing DNA testing on TV”, joked the singer also using laughter emoji in the post made this Saturday (20).

Known for speaking his mind, Ratinho recently got into controversy by defending Sérgio Reis and criticizing artists who canceled their participation in the country’s next album, such as Zé Ramalho, Maria Rita, Guilherme Arantes. The refusal came after an audio was released in which Reis called, in August, for anti-democratic acts in defense of the current president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

“Sérgio Reis, I want to say that you have my support against this true crusade of evil that you are suffering. What I know is that today Brazil does not support opposing opinions. Sergio is suffering unparalleled persecution,” said Ratinho at the time .