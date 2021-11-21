Anitta Responds to Mouse Criticism: ‘Makes Money Doing DNA Testing on TV’

The presenter called the singer’s intimate life ‘disgusting’ during her show on SBT

Photo montage/Reproduction/Instagram/Anitta/SBT Anitta was criticized by Mouse and countered the SBT presenter



anitta used social media, this Saturday morning, 20, to respond to the statements of little mouse, who called the singer’s intimate life “disgusting” during her show on Brazilian Television System (SBT). In response to Instagram’s “Gossip do Dia” profile, the funkeira countered the presenter. “The guy who earns money doing DNA testing on TV spoke,” said the artist, who received more than 89,000 likes for the comment until the publication of this article.

Ratinho, last Wednesday, tried to criticize Anitta for exposing her personal life, even mentioning the tattoo that the carioca made on her anus. “You are thinking that you can do anything. Anitta, you can almost anything, but you have to be a little bit of an example too. I remember very well, Ms. Anitta, but Gretchen in her time was much more famous than you, see?”, the presenter fired. “He went there to get a tattoo on the ‘furico’. Think that’s cute? I’m not being straight, I’m not being disgusting anymore. It’s another thing. I think it’s disgusting for people to say that”, added Ratinho, who was criticized by fans of funk music on the web.