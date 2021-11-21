Ariadna says Mouse cheats on his wife on the recordings of his show

Ariadna Arantes, 37, decided to get involved in the exchange of barbs between her friend Anitta and Carlos Massa, the Mouse, and revealed that the presenter has no morals to criticize anyone for betraying his wife backstage at “Programa do Mouse” (SBT ).

In response to a gossip profile, the ex-participant of “BBB 11” and “No Limite 5” (both from Rede Globo), claimed that a ‘well-married guy who locks himself up with others in his dressing room’ after recordings of his program cannot find itself within the right to criticize Anitta.

Ariadna Arantes says that Mouse cheats on his wife behind the scenes on Mouse’s show Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“Anitta, said the well-married guy who, when the recording of the program is over, takes one and the other and locks himself in the dressing room”, accused Ariadna.

She also made a point of making it clear that the episode was mentioned because she witnessed Mouse lock himself in the dressing room with someone.

I just can’t say a name, but I saw it. I was there.

O UOL got in touch with the presenter Carlos Massa to find out if there is interest in manifesting himself on the accusation of the former “BBB 11”. If there is a pronouncement, the text will be updated.

understand the controversy

In “Programa do Ratinho”, Ratinho declared that the singer Anitta is pushing the limits. “You’re thinking you can do anything. Anitta, you can do almost anything, but you have to be a little role model too,” he snapped.

“I remember very well, Ms. Anitta, but Gretchen in her time was much more famous than you, see?” he continued.

Afterwards, Mouse took the opportunity to comment on the tattoo the singer had on her anus. “He went there to get a tattoo in the ‘furico’. Think it’s cute? I’m not being straight, I’m not being disgusting anymore. It’s another thing. I think it’s disgusting to say that,” he concluded.

Anitta learned of the review through a gossip profile and spoke out about the presenter’s accusations:

Said the guy who makes money doing DNA testing on TV.