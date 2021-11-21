Arrascaeta enters Inter and returns to Flamengo after 48 days: “Too happy to be able to play again” | Flamengo

In addition to the 2-1 victory over Inter, Flamengo had other good news this Saturday night at Beira-Rio: 33 minutes into the second half, Arrascaeta replaced Everton Ribeiro and returned to play for Rubro-Negro after 48 days or 14 departures.

The last game of the Uruguayan, who had been recovering from a thigh injury, for Flamengo had been in a 3-0 victory over Athletico-PR at Maracanã, on October 3rd. After that, he even played for the Uruguayan national team, in a 0-0 draw with Colombia on 7 October.

1 of 2 Observed by Moisés, Arrascaeta returns to act in Internacional x Flamengo — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF Observed by Moisés, Arrascaeta returns to act in Internacional x Flamengo — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

– Too happy to be able to play again, too long out of action, unfortunately muscle injuries occur. We have to know that there comes a time when the members are heavy. Happy to come back and now recover so that he can be 100% in the next game – Arrascaeta cheered on the way out.

Arrascaeta was on the field for 17 minutes and ended up touching the ball very little. With him recovered, coach Renato Gaúcho uses the last two games before the Libertadores final to give the Uruguayan the rhythm of the game until the big decision against Palmeiras on the 27th, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The midfielder is one of the most decisive players on the team and one of the fans’ greatest hopes.