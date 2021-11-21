Arrascaeta returns and Flamengo recovers “amulet” a week before the final – 11/21/2021

One of Flamengo’s most important pieces returned to the team just at the time the team needs it most. Two games away from the most important match of the season – the Libertadores decision – the red-black team had Arrascaeta’s return to midfield. And noIt would be no exaggeration to say that the Uruguayan, in addition to being one of the pillars of the starting lineup, is also an “amulet” of the rubro-negro team.

giorgian stayed out of twelve games for the Brasileirão while recovering from a muscle injury in his right thigh. The embezzlement coincided with one of Flamengo’s most complicated moments of the season. During this period, the Black Red drew four games and lost one time.

In addition, during this period of embezzlement, there are two semifinal games of the Copa do Brasil, in which Flamengo was eliminated with a draw and a defeat against Athletico.

Arrascaeta has 12 games for Fla in the Brasileirão, discounted games he lost through injury, summons and suspension for a third yellow card. Counting yesterday’s, there were 10 wins and two losses. In addition to the apparent luck he gives the team in the championship, drag he also adds one goal and six assists.

It’s still too early to guarantee that the Uruguayan is 100% ready for the Libertadores decision, next Saturday (27) and Renato Gaúcho knows it. In a press conference after the 2-1 victory over Internacional, Renato commented on the 17 minutes that the midfielder played for Beira Rio, being careful when talking about his presence in the next game, against Grêmio.

“Now we’re going to give him 24 hours, tomorrow (today) I’ll talk to him again. Until Tuesday we have two days there, we need to exchange some ideas about how he’s feeling, the coach’s trust is the player. everything was that he played about 20 minutes today, well, he didn’t feel anything, so let’s wait until tomorrow to see if he doesn’t wake up with any kind of pain,” said Renato.

Arrascaeta, on the way out of the field, followed the same tone as the president when he mentioned that “bodybuilding weighs”, indicating the care he needs in this final stretch of recovery:

“Too happy to be able to play again, I’ve been out of action for a long time, unfortunately muscle injuries happen. We have to know that there comes a time when members weigh heavily. Happy to come back and now recover so that I can be 100% in the next game “.