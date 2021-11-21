Asenath ends Genesis crying and asserting the power of God

In the final moments of Genesis, which will be shown this Monday (20) on record TV, the protagonist asnate, role of Letícia Almeida, will reach a complex conclusion, one that her husband was long awaited for, Joseph (Juliano Laham).

In scenes that promise to generate a lot of emotion for viewers, Asenate will be sitting in an armchair with her head down. Joseph will then arrive there and find his wife’s behavior strange. “What are you doing there, Ase? Come to bed. Didn’t you say you were tired?”, he inquires.

That’s when Asenate looks at him, her face streaked with tears. José is alarmed and goes to her. “What is it, Asenate? What happened?”, asks the governor of Egypt. He bends down in front of her, worried, petting her. “Is nothing. It’s just… I realized something now…

the daughter of Pentecost (Nando Cunha) declares, moved, that now she is able to believe in the faith that José always had in God. “You always said how it was your dream to return to your land… You couldn’t go… so God brought your land to you…“says Asenate.

José is surprised, realizing that it is true. He smiles with teary eyes. “What do you think happens now?”, she asks. “I think I have an idea…“suggests José, who, together with his wife, prepares a very hearty party with all the family members, including Jacob (Petrônio Gontijo) and the 12 brothers of José.

“So Israel dwelt in Egypt, in the land of Goshen. They acquired properties, prospered and became a people

extremely numerous”, will say the voice of God (Flávio Galvão) while the party takes place at the end of Genesis.

