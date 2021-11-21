Astrid complains after losing award to Lacombe

Astrid Fontenelle, 60, didn’t like losing the Comunique-se Award for best presenter to Ernesto Lacombe. She insisted on detonating the awarding of the award to a ‘denier’ person – who is admittedly a supporter of the Jair Bolsonaro (No Party) government.

In a live broadcast on her Youtube channel, the presenter of “Saia Justa”, from GNT, made a special thanks to the fans for having helped her to reach the three finalists in the dispute as best presenter.

I want to thank all of you who thanked me a lot on the way to the Comunique-se Award, which is considered the Oscar of Brazilian journalism. For the first time in my 36-year career, I appeared on the list of the ten best presenters. A list made by journalists, so therefore I was very happy to be there. Thanks to you, I was among the three competing with Tatá Werneck and Lacombe.

Astrid then reported that she could not digest the loss of the award to Ernesto Lacombe. She repudiated the decision to reward a person who is seen as a “denialist” for turning a blind eye to Brazil’s problems in defending the President of the Republic.

I didn’t like losing to Lacombe! Did not like! So I told Gabriel ‘[seu filho] “I’m going with Tata Werneck and a journalist you don’t even know’ and he said ‘Mom, it’s bad to beat Tata Werneck’. Losing to Tata Werneck wouldn’t bother me, because she’s doing a brilliant job as a presenter on that talk show of hers I love it and I freak out. Surely if I was her age, I’d be doing something similar. But, dammit, this guy [Lacombe] it’s denial, guys, for God’s sake! Shame! Shame!”.

Despite the annoyance, the presenter softened saying that reaching the dispute for the Oscar award in Brazilian journalism while working on cable TV is a great achievement.

But it was there. Being among the three is already quite an achievement in this so disputed world of press releases and journalism and me being in a cable channel, because there is a lot of difference.

