At 63, Zilu maintains good shape with Pilates and daily training – Photos

by

  • At 63, Zilu Godoi draws attention for his good form. Zezé Di Camargo’s businesswoman and ex-wife maintains a healthy routine, with the right to regular exercise and a balanced diet. Zilu even shares part of her daily life on social media and likes to encourage her followers to take care of themselves

    Reproduction/Instagram Photos

  • Among the exercises practiced by the businesswoman is pilates, which helps to strengthen the body’s muscles and improve flexibility

    Reproduction/Instagram

  • Zilu is also accompanied by a personal trainer and practices weight training

    Reproduction/Instagram Photos

  • Not even in the Covid-19 pandemic Zilu stopped exercising. She even shared a home training video with her followers, edited by her teacher.

    Reproduction/Instagram

  • Zilu has already taken yoga classes and showed some of what he learned about the sport in a video posted on Instagram

    Bikini and skinny dresses are Zilu Godoi’s favorite accessories

    Reproduction/Instagram Photos

  • Cycling is also among Zeze’s ex’s aerobic exercises.

    Reproduction/Instagram

  • This week, Zilu posed with a gym look before training and was praised by netizens for her fit body.

    Reproduction/Instagram