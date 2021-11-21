At 63, Zilu maintains good shape with Pilates and daily training – Photos

At 63, Zilu Godoi draws attention for his good form. Zezé Di Camargo’s businesswoman and ex-wife maintains a healthy routine, with the right to regular exercise and a balanced diet. Zilu even shares part of her daily life on social media and likes to encourage her followers to take care of themselves

Among the exercises practiced by the businesswoman is pilates, which helps to strengthen the body’s muscles and improve flexibility

Zilu is also accompanied by a personal trainer and practices weight training

Not even in the Covid-19 pandemic Zilu stopped exercising. She even shared a home training video with her followers, edited by her teacher.

Bikini and skinny dresses are Zilu Godoi’s favorite accessories

Zilu has already taken yoga classes and showed some of what he learned about the sport in a video posted on Instagram

Cycling is also among Zeze’s ex’s aerobic exercises.

This week, Zilu posed with a gym look before training and was praised by netizens for her fit body.

