At Santos, Fábio Carille gave up going to court against Corinthians, where he was “classic pope” | brazilian series a

At 48, coach Fábio Carille will face Corinthians for the first time since he left the club, in November 2019. This Sunday, now for Santos, Carille reviews Timão from 4 pm (GMT), in a classic at Neo Química Arena.

After passing through Saudi Arabian football, he arrived at Vila Belmiro two months ago and has managed to take Santos out of the most dangerous zone in the Brasileirão table.

So far, there have been 15 matches, with five wins, five draws and five defeats.

The history at Corinthians is much bigger. Auxiliary of Timão for eight years, he took over the team permanently in 2017 and won the three-time championship in São Paulo (17/18/19) and the Brazilian title (17).

In two spells (2017/2018 and 2019), he had 183 games ahead of Corinthians, number that places him as the seventh coach with more games for Timon in history. The good relationship with the club prevented him from going to court to collect the amounts owed by Corinthians on his departure.

1 of 2 Fábio Carille during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Fábio Carille during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In the sum of unpaid awards and termination amounts, Corinthians owes around R$ 8 million to Carille. Duílio Monteiro Alves’ management promised to pay the amount in installments, and the coach gave Corinthians a deadline for the debt to start being paid. Everything out of court.

– I am very grateful and I know that Corinthians’ history in 10 years has been beautiful, with eight titles as assistant and four as coach. I walked out the front door and am grateful. Now I’m looking for my happiness at Santos, working hard to be happy and that I win here too – said the coach, after the game against Chape.

With smaller amounts to receive, the assistant Leandro da Silva, known as Cuca, the physical trainer Walmir Cruz and the performance analyst Denis Lupp filed a lawsuit in October asking for amounts referring to premiums and also the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) ).

They also charge late payment penalties, as well as interest and monetary correction. Together, they want to receive R$ 1.2 million from Timão.

With a 1-1 draw against São Paulo and a 2-0 loss to Palmeiras, Carille is still looking for his first derby victory for Santos. At Timão, on the other hand, he earned the reputation of being a coach with excellent performance against rivals Palmeiras, São Paulo and Santos himself.

In the sum of the two tickets, made 32 classics against rivals, accumulating 17 wins, nine draws and six defeats. The achievement was 62.5% of the points, quite tall. Since he left, neither Tiago Nunes, nor Dyego Coelho, nor Vagner Mancini, nor Sylvinho have come close to it.

2 of 2 Fabio Carille with a medal for one of his titles in São Paulo for Timão — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Fabio Carille with a medal for one of his São Paulo titles by Timão — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Currently, Sylvinho has 40% of the points conquered in regional classics. There were draws with Palmeiras (1 to 1), São Paulo (0 to 0) and Santos (0 to 0) in the first round and then a 2-1 victory in Derby in Itaquera and a defeat by the same score against São Paulo, starting inside the Morumbi.

In an interview after the defeat by Flamengo, Sylvinho praised his friend Carille, with whom he worked together as an assistant in 2014 and 2015, at Corinthians, first with Mano Menezes and then with Tite.