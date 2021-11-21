Athletico cancels Bragantino, makes a mark with Nikão and conquers the Sudamericana – 11/20/2021

Athletico won the Copa Sudamericana for the second time in its history. With a very secure performance in defense, the champion team in 2018 had a great goal from Nikão to beat Bragantino by 1-0 this afternoon (20), at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo.

The first half was very lukewarm, and the goal, at 28 minutes, was scored after a misstep by both Massa Bruta full-backs. After a good defense by Cleiton, Nikão hit a volley – the ball hit the crossbar. After the break, Rubro-Negro got the title when they closed even more and resisted the attempts of Massa Bruta, who tried, without success, to exploit the wings.

Who did well: Terans

The Uruguayan, born in Montevideo, felt at home in the Centenary. Skilled, the attacker acted on the left side and got the better of marking most of the time. The goal also came from a good shot given by him.

Who was wrong: Arthur

The attacker was the great hope to dribble and break the Hurricane’s marking line. But, on a dull afternoon, he disappeared in the middle of the opposing team and hardly helped to create the plays.

Hurricane hits the tactic

Without a great display in the technical part, Athletico was perfect in tactical application. The team knew how to close itself off, position its players to threaten the counterattack, and when it attacked, it was not exposed.

Braga has the ball, but no objectivity

Massa Bruta stayed with the ball most of the time and even stayed in the offensive field. However, he could not find spaces to articulate the moves and break the blockade made by the club from Paraná.

Nikao decide again

With Athletico’s farewell increasingly likely, the forward Nikão left his mark and made a difference one more time did. After the great exhibition against Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil, the player was very smart and precise to write down the goal that guaranteed the victory to the Hurricane.

Sleepy

Little happened in the first half of the first half. The team from São Paulo had more ball, however it surrounded the opponent’s area without bringing any danger to goalkeeper Santos. The best move came with Cuello, who took advantage of the rebound from a corner and sent close to the post, on 19 minutes.

Sides falter and Hurricane marks

Pedro Henrique launched from the right in the 28th minute and Aderlan had everything to get the ball out without major problems. However, the defender punctured and left the ball to Terans, who hit hard to Cleiton’s defense. The ball went up on the rebound and Nikão took advantage of Edimar’s nap to hit a beautiful volley. The ball even touched the foot to the crossbar before swinging the net to open the score.

The advantage made Rubro-Negro improve in the match and reduce the spaces for Massa Bruta. In the final minutes, the team from São Paulo got an advantage in two aerial balls, but without taking any danger to the goal.

Hurricane closes in second stage

After a slightly more open game on the way back from the break, Athletico completely backed off and left the São Paulo team for the ball. In an attempt to open the field, Braga worked hard on the flanks, however they failed to evolve.

The first change of coach Maurício Barbieri came only after 30 minutes, when he took out Edimar, who had a performance much lower, and put Luan Cândido. On the Athletico side, the players who would leave always played on the field and made the change take longer than necessary.

In the final minutes, Braga changed everyone in the attack and, with fresh gas, tried out a pressure. However, the head of defender Léo Ortiz most threatened goalkeeper Santos.

Disappointment in the stands

Attendance at the Centenary was low. Conmebol placed all the fans in the central part of the field and where the cameras filmed, but even so, it managed to fill the sector.

Before the ball rolled, a small show by Barões da Pisadinha, which lasted just over six minutes, got everyone dancing, but the empty spaces, such as behind the goals, made the spectacle not contagious.

Arbitration without work

the referee Andrés Matonte commanded the confrontation very well, but he didn’t need to act either. The two teams collaborated and the game had few dangerous or doubtful moves. Andres Cunha, who was at the VAR, did not show up.

The sequence

Hurricane returns to the field this Wednesday (24), at 9:30 pm, when it visits São Paulo in Morumbi for the 34th round of the Brasileirão. Bragantino, on the other hand, had their 34th-round match (3-0 victory over Sport at home) in advance. Therefore, he only acts again on Saturday (27), at 7:30 pm, in a duel for the 36th round, when he hosts América-MG at Nabi Abi Chedid.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC 1 x 0 BRAGANTINE

Date: 11/20/2021 (Saturday)

Local: Centenario Stadium in Montevideo (URU)

Hour: 17h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Andrés Matonte (URU)

Assistants: Martin Soppi (URU) and Carlos Barreiro (URU)

VAR: Andres Cunha (URU).

Goals: Nikão (28’/1ºT) for Athletic

Yellow cards: Leo Cittadini, Erick (ATH); Fabricio Bruno, Aderlan (BRA).

athletic: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández (José Ivaldo); Marcinho, Erick (Fernando Canesin), Léo Cittadini (Nicolas) and Abner; Nikão, Kayzer (Pedro Rocha) and Terans (Cristian). Technician: Alberto Valentine.

Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar (Luan Cândido); Jadsom, Praxedes (Gabriel Novaes) and Helinho; Artur (Leandrinho), Cuello (Alerrandro) and Ytalo (Hurtado). Technician: Maurice Barbieri.