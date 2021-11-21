Atlético defined with Keno, Hulk and Diego Costa in attack; Nacho starts at the bank – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Hulk and Diego Costa are scheduled against Juventude

Atlético is scheduled for another decisive game in the Brazilian Championship, this time against Juventude. The ball rolls at 19:00 at Gigante da Pampulha, with the presence of almost 60 thousand fans from Alvinegro. For the match, coach Cuca promoted changes in the team’s defense and attack.

Junior defender Alonso is still recovering from a blow to his right knee, suffered during the World Cup qualifiers, and was spared. Rever is the starter alongside Nathan Silva. On the right-back, Mariano returns to the team.

Midfielder Nacho Fernández, recovered from muscle problems, starts the match on the bench. Zaracho was chosen for the position.

The offensive sector will be composed by the trio Keno, Hulk and Diego Costa, as well as in the last rounds of the Brasileirão.

Striker Savarino, who has returned from his commitments with the Venezuelan national team, is an option on the bench. Vargas, who was with the Chilean team, suffered a sprained ankle and is out of the game.

Check out the complete lineups:

