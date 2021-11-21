Atlético-MG has a controversial penalty, defeats Juventude with a great goal from Hulk and approaches the title of the Brasileirão

Closer to the title of the Brasileirão than ever, Atlético-MG beat Juventude 2-0, with a great goal by Hulk and a controversial penalty

In search of leaving the title of the brazilian even closer, the Atlético-MG received the Youth at Mineirão at the opening of the 34th round. With two goals from Hulk, the team from Minas Gerais won 2-0.

Despite the dominance, Galo struggled to create good chances. The main one in the first stage came with Diego Costa, in a shot that fooled fans and coaching staff, who were already celebrating the goal.

But the main controversies came in two penalty claims from the home team, which were not even signaled with a VAR review.

In the second stage, the pressure followed. In the 20th minute, Nathan Silva risked a shot from outside the area and stamped Douglas’ crossbar. Shortly thereafter, Diego Costa was fouled in the area and claimed a penalty. The arbitration checked the bid in the VAR and the bid was placed. Hulk went to the ball and converted.

From then on, the gate opened. In a beautiful Keno counterattack, the opposing defense was open, Hulk received it with space, killed the ball and kicked it into Douglas Friedrich’s angle.

Championship status

Galo is approaching the national title, reaching 74 points and being able to be champion in the next game in case of victory and defeat by Flamengo for International and Guild. Juventude follows in 15th, with 39 points.

Gaucho bolt

Juventude went to Minas with a clear proposal to hold on to a difficult point against the tournament leader. At various times, Sorriso or Ricardo Bueno were isolated in the attacking field, unable to take any danger.

Playmaker: Diego Costa

The superstar of the athletic attack was more present. Diego Costa arrived in danger on more than one occasion. He suffered the penalty in the second stage which was converted by the Hulk.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field on Tuesday (23). Youth faces, away from home, a late match against the Atlético-GO. Atlético-MG, in turn, visits the palm trees.

Datasheet

Atlético-MG 2 x 0 Youth

GOALS: Hulk (2) (CAM)

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Réver (Nacho) and Arana; Jair, Allan and Zaracho (Tchê Tchê); Hulk, Diego Costa (Rabello) and Keno (Savarino). Technician: Cuca

YOUTH: Douglas Friedrich; Michel, Quintero (Didi), Forster (Rafael Bilu) and William Matheus; Jadson (Wescley), Ricardinho and Dawhan; Capixaba (Paulo Henrique), Ricardo Bueno and Sorriso. Technician: Jair Ventura