B3 launches tool to sell soy with less risk

On Thursday (18) the Stock Exchange (B3) launched the Brazil Soy Futures contract. It will begin trading on November 29 on B3 and the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT), in the US. The product was developed in partnership with CBOT and the CME Group (Chicago Mercantile Exchange, a Chicago Commodity Exchange). The contract is focused on being a safer protection mechanism, based on the price of Brazilian soybeans and traded on two exchanges that are world leaders.

According to B3, the new contract will have as a reference the soybean price at the Port of Santos (SP), which is defined by the domestic market, with discounts or additions, and differs from the price of the grain quotation, determined in Chicago. But the trading payouts will be calculated in dollars per ton and will be referenced by the S&P Global Parts index (a platform that helps the market to set appropriate prices for commodities).

“Until now, to hedge the traded grains [operação que minimiza os riscos com variação de preços], it was necessary to resort to the Chicago Stock Exchange. The correction between the prices of Brazilian and American soybeans has always been large, but in recent years there have been very significant differences, which made negotiations difficult for Brazilian soybean producers,” said the Commodities superintendent at B3 in a statement. Louis Gourbin “Brazilian agribusiness is a world reference, and our products need to reflect that”.

According to the executive, the new derivative is a Brazil price risk management tool, and participants only need to have an account at a brokerage to trade it.

The B3 communiqué also highlighted Brazil’s participation in the international soy trade: “Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of soy in the world, with 134 million tons of grain harvested in 2021, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), making the country a significant contributor to the supply of the international vegetable protein market. Despite this relevance, many national companies operating in this segment find it difficult to access adequate financial protection instruments (hedge)”.

Listing on both Exchanges

The agreement for the creation of the product was signed between the two exchanges in 2020, and the launch by B3 took place after approval by Brazilian regulatory bodies, obtained at the end of August.

According to B3, he is part of the technical cooperation maintained since 2007 by B3 and the CME Group, which provides for the development of technology services and soybean futures contracts traded on the two Exchanges, connecting global participants in this market to the Brazilian agricultural sector.

“This connection is important, as it brings the world to Brazil and Brazil to the world. The soy market is international, but it has production and commercialization dynamics that are distinct by geography, which brings the need for new regional products. The partnership B3 and CME demonstrate our ability to provide effective new products tailored to our customers’ demands,” stated Gourbin.