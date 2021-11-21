Bahia registers 590 new cases of Covid-19 and 6 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 590 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.05% growth rate) and 539 recovered (+0.04%). The epidemiological bulletin this Saturday (20) also records 6 deaths. Of the 1,255,237 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,225,123 are already considered recovered, 2,887 are active and 27,227 have confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,610,123 cases discarded and 251,773 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday. In Bahia, 52,476 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or go to Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 10,945,670 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 85.97% of the population aged 12 or over, estimated at 12,732,254. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) is in daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provide detailed information.