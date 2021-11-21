Bahia registers 719 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 719 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.06% growth rate) and 691 recovered (+0.06%). The epidemiological bulletin this Friday (19) also records 16 deaths. Of the 1,254,647 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,224,584 are already considered recovered, 2,842 are active and 27,221 have confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,607,454 cases discarded and 252,401 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Friday. In Bahia, 52,461 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or go to Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 10,933,307 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 85.87% of the population aged 12 years or more, estimated at 12,732,254. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) is in daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provide detailed information.