Barcelona denies that Agüero will retire with a heart condition; player does not manifest | spanish football

– I spoke to him the other day. What came out is not true. We do not have this information. We’re talking. We’ll try to make sure he keeps playing. He’s calm – said Xavi, at a press conference, after the victory over Espanyol by 1-0, in a game that marked his debut as coach of the Catalan club.

Agüero, 33, was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia in early November., and the Catalan club announced that he would only have to stop for three months. However, the problem would be more serious than initially seen. Agüero has yet to comment on this latest news.

– Kun will not announce his retirement. He has three months to see how this anomaly evolves. We were told that he needed this period to assess whether he could continue playing or not – stressed Rafa Yuste, vice president of Barcelona.

1 of 2 Agüero Barcelona Cornellá training game — Photo: Publicity/Barcelona Agüero Barcelona Cornellá training game — Photo: Publicity/Barcelona

Agüero had the arrhythmia diagnosed on November 1st, a day after facing Alavés and being substituted 40 minutes into the first half. After being accompanied by the club’s medical team, the Barcelona player continued to feel unwell and was then taken to hospital.

On the same day the episode occurred, the club reported that the player had reported an episode of “chest discomfort”. It fell to the Spanish press to reveal last weekend that the Argentine had suffered a cardiac arrhythmia.

This heart rate problem may not be dangerous, but it can also be indicative of other problems.. Also according to the Spanish press, this was not the first arrhythmia in the striker’s career. Barcelona would have been aware of a previous episode, but did not expect that this could happen again, given the performance at Manchester City and the medical review at the time of signing.

2 of 2 Agüero leaves the pitch feeling unwell during a game against Alaves — Photo: Getty Images Agüero leaves the pitch feeling bad during a game against Alaves — Photo: Getty Images