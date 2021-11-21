Bayern cuts salary of five stars who refused to vaccinate against COVID-19

The German club will enforce the law approved by the German government that authorizes the salary reduction proportional to the days of quarantine of employees who have not been vaccinated

A new law passed by the German government authorizes the reduction of wages for unvaccinated employees who miss work days because they are not vaccinated. It’s the Bayern Munchen will make use of the measure.

At the German club, five players did not take doses – or a single dose – of the vaccine against COVID-19 and may have their salaries reduced.

Are they: Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance.

And four of them were quarantined. In an official statement, the German club reported that Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric-Maxim Poplar-Moting and Michael Cuisance contacted a person who tested positive. Therefore, their salaries will be reduced..

Joshua Kimmich, who is not part of the isolated, is one of the protagonists of the club in relation to non-vaccination. The steering wheel, which also acts on the right side, he stated that he would not be vaccinated because he does not know the long-term results of the immunizing agent.

Kimmich during the Champions League match between Bayern and PSG EFE

The measure authorizes companies to reduce employees’ salaries according to the number of days they are absent from work due to the isolation of the quarantine.

The state of Bavaria, where Munich is located, plans to introduce mandatory vaccination to contain the advance of a new wave of coronavirus in the country.