Before ‘disappearing’, Extra sells with discounts of up to 50% · Jornal Midiamax

About to close their doors for good, the Extra hypermarkets are promoting a huge stock-out with discounts of up to 50%. The main categories covered are Eletro, Bazar and Têxtil, published by the Yahoo portal.

All the more than 100 units of the network, spread across Brazil, are participating. Liquidation takes place gradually until the total demobilization of the stores, as disclosed by Exame. Therefore, interested consumers can plan to visit the units and check the items they most want.

Among the promotions, you can find automotive accessories, Extra Fashion, childcare, stationery, gardening and tools in general for up to 40% off. In addition, the electro category, above R$ 500, can be paid in up to 30 installments; whoever buys bicycles and tires has the option of dividing the amounts in 24 times. Both installments are paid on the Extra Card and are interest-free.

Extra hypermarkets will no longer exist

After an agreement with Assaí and Grupo Pão de Açúcar, the hypermarkets will be transformed into so-called “atacarejos”, which combine characteristics of wholesale and retail in the same environment.

Despite this, the Extra brand will continue to operate nationwide in more than 300 points of sale such as Mercado Extra and Mini-Extra. The e-commerce ClubeExtra.com.br and the Clube Extra application remain intact. (Yahoo)