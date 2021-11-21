Belo Horizonte has an act for the Black Consciousness and against Bolsonaro this Saturday (11/20) – Politics

Event scheduled for 3 pm this Saturday (photo: Tulio Santos/EM/DA Press)

Protesters took to the streets this Saturday, on Black Consciousness Day and against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in several cities across the country. In the capital of Minas Gerais, the act began around 3 pm, at Praça da Liberdade, in the Centro-Sul region. The demonstration was called by trade union centrals, political parties and popular movements.

The publication entitled ‘Struggle against Racist Bolsonaro’ states that the protest takes place in defense of racial equality, democracy, unemployment and hunger.

“The action, inertia and positions of the President of the Republic and his reactionary allies and conversationalists reinforce and support the violence and hostility that discriminate, attack and kill black bodies every day, while denying and making invisible the structural character of racism in Brazil”, says the note issued.

” is an act of political and resistance. We are on the streets claiming the right to EXIST with everything that crosses us. Right to occupy the city with our sacred garments, our singing, our voice, our black body with dignity. We seek true equity”, said Luciana de Souza Matias – Quilombo Matias and professor at Rede de Belo Horizonte.

The square was filled with banners saying against the president. One said ‘Black women will overthrow Bolsonaro’.

Furthermore, they asked for justice for Marielle Franco who was brutally murdered on March 14, 2018.

”I’m a Black woman, mother, teacher at the Municipal Network of Belo Horizonte and a quilombola. This country and, above all, Belo Horizonte, need to recognize and repair, as they are territories built on the land of Quilombos and with their blood”, added Luciana.

Most of the participants were wearing protective masks against COVID-19 and maintained their social distance.

In So Paulo, the demonstration took place in front of the Museum of Art of So Paulo (MASP).

The traditional act of commemoration of Black Consciousness Day in front of the monument of Zumbi dos Palmares, was celebrated this morning (20/11) in the center of the city of Rio de Janeiro. The demonstration started early, with a capoeira roda.