Belo Horizonte: it has already rained more than 100% for the expected month in two regions of the city – Gerais

The wettest month of November occurred in 1981 with a total rainfall of 528.9 mm (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The rainy season that began in Belo Horizonte is now more severe than the last. BH’s Civil Defense has already issued at least eight geological hazard alerts, double the total recorded in the last rainy season, from October 2020 to March 2021, when four alarms were triggered in six months. They sound every time the volume of rain in up to three days exceeds 70 millimeters (mm), being moderate when above 50mm. In Belo Horizonte, according to the historical series of data from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the month The wettest November occurred in 1981 with a total rainfall of 528.9 mm and the driest was in 1967 with only 27.2 mm of precipitation. The historical average is 239.8 mm.

ACCUMULATED RAINS (mm), in the month of November. On 11/20/21 at 1:40 pm:

Barreiro: 241.0 (100.5%)

South Center: 202.5 (84.4%)

East: 238.6 (99.5%)

Northeast: 211.8 (88.3%)

Northwest: 203.0 (84.7%)

North: 200.6 (83.7%)

West: 241.4 (100.7%)

Pampulha: 213.2 (88.9%)

New Sale: 237.6 (99.1%)

Source: Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte

By this Saturday afternoon (20/11), at least two regions had surpassed the expected levels for the season. They are: Barreiro with 241.0 mm, that is, 100.5% and Oeste with 241.4 mm, that is, 100.7%.

Two other regions of Belo Horizonte exceeded the level predicted for the entire month by more than 90%. The Venda Nova Region accumulates 237.6 (99.1%) and the Leste region already has 238.6 (99.5%).

ACCUMULATED RAIN (mm), in the last 6 hours. On 11/20/21 at 1:40 pm:

Barreiro: 11.6

South Center: 7.7

East: 13.6

Northeast: 14.8

Northwest: 17.2

North: 21.0

West: 16.4

Pampulha: 11.0

New Sale: 31.4

Source: Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte

And indices can still increase. This is because there is a forecast of rain showers, from 20 to 40 mm, with lightning and wind gusts around 50 km/h until today. Due to the volume of rain still forecast for the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of moderate geological risk.