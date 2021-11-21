Betrayal? Liminha’s wife accuses Nadja Pessoa of harassing her husband! – Prism

Dentist Fernanda Fiuza, wife of SBT Liminha’s stage assistant, decided to put her mouth on the trombone and revealed supposed lines by the influencer Nadja Pessoa on her husband.

Yes, Nadja, ex-‘Fazenda’, ex of Vinícius D’Black, remember?

Fernanda went to social media to talk about the canine snake, mentioned by Rico Melquíades in ‘A Fazenda’, and said that this type of snake is found all over the place. She also said that the snake’s name was actually ‘Cobra Naja’, referring to Nadja Pessoa. Fernanda and Liminha have been together for 11 years.

Fernanda revealed that Nadja Pessoa started sending ‘sung’ messages to Liminha late at night. Liminha is one of SBT’s longest-serving employees and works as an assistant to several of the channel’s presenters, including Silvio Santos himself.

The dentist also revealed that she felt betrayed with ‘harassment’ to her husband, as she had seen Nadja several times for free in her office in the name of her friendship with D’Black. According to her, the ‘sungs’ came from the influencer, not Liminha.

On social media, Fernanda said that D’Black got rid at the right time (about the end of his marriage to Nadja) “D’Black had wisdom, he was not bitten by the snake Naja”, she said.

Nadja has not yet commented on the matter.