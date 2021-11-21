https://br.sputniknews.com/20211120/care-com-o-que-encontram-em-marte-diz-estudo-sobre-supostas-descobertas-de-fosseis-19836404.html
Beware of what you ‘find’ on Mars says study on alleged fossil finds
Beware of what you 'find' on Mars says study on alleged fossil finds
Several researchers have announced discoveries of possible organisms on the Red Planet, but two scientists warn against natural processes that create pseudofossils.
It is necessary to be careful about supposed fossils found on Mars, warn scientists in a statement published on Thursday (18) by the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, UK. According to researchers Sean McMahon, astrobiologist at the University of Edinburgh, and Julie Cosmidis, A geobiologist at Oxford University, UK, scientists will have to look closely at non-biological mineral deposits that look a lot like fossils, as in the case of the US Perseverance rover or China’s Chang’e 5. Examples of such phenomena include processes associated with the breakdown and deposition of sedimentary layers, which can produce rocks with a strong visual resemblance to fossils. “Fossils” can also be created in a “chemical garden,” in which the continuous mixing of chemicals can produce structures that resemble biological ones. The same can happen with many minerals, which can create biomorphs, which look like biological fossils. Claims to discover fossils can even arise from patterns and holes in rocks created by organisms. Society, there must be many other processes that can produce pseudofossils, which is why scientists will have to be careful with what they discover on the Red Planet, which has been the focus of several researches aimed at finding life.” On many occasions, objects that what looked like fossilized microbes were described in ancient rocks on Earth and even in meteorites on Mars, but close examination revealed that they had non-biological origins. from Mars, so that we can avoid falling into the same traps over and over,” suggested Cosmidis.
Several researchers have announced discoveries of possible organisms on the Red Planet, but two scientists caution against natural processes that create pseudofossils.
“At a certain stage, a Mars rover will almost certainly encounter something that looks a lot like a fossil, so being able to distinguish it from structures and chemicals made by chemical reactions is vital. For every type of fossil out there, there’s at least one non-biological process that creates very similar things, so there’s a real need to improve our understanding of how they form,” explained McMahon.
Examples of such phenomena include physical processes associated with the breakdown and deposition of sedimentary layers, which can produce rocks with strong visual resemblance to fossils. “Fossils” can also be created in a “chemical garden,” in which the continuous mixing of chemicals can produce structures that resemble biological ones. The same can happen with many minerals, which can create biomorphs, which look like biological fossils.