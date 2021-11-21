Biden chronicles ‘anger and concern’ with acquittal of young man who killed people in protests

Despite the position, the president of the United States asked the population to demonstrate peacefully

EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW Biden said many Americans were angry at the ruling.



the president of U.S, Joe Biden, admitted this Friday, 19, to having been angry and worried about the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, a young man who killed two protesters in Wisconsin during anti-racist protests in the city of Kenosha in 2020. Despite the stance, the Democrat asked for the population peacefully express their opinion on the controversial sentence. In an official statement released by the White House, Biden echoed the trial of the crime committed in August 2020, when the 17-year-old accused walked the city streets with an AR-15 rifle and 30 bullets. The case became highly politicized and made the defendant a symbol of trumpism in the country. “While Kenosha’s verdict may cause many Americans, including myself, to feel angry and worried, we must take into account what the jury said,” the president said.

With the possibility of demonstrations related to the sentence, he asked the population to “express their views peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law”. “Violence and property destruction have no place in our democracy,” said Biden, who confirmed that he spoke with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. After the conversation, the head of government stressed that the federal and state authorities are in contact to be prepared for any response to the court’s decision. Biden also said he remains committed to his commitment to “uniting the American people” even as he knows he cannot “heal the country’s wounds overnight.” “I remain resolute in my promise to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, fairly and with dignity under the law,” he concluded.

*With information from EFE