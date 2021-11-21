Black Consciousness Day: cities register anti-racist acts this November 20 | Policy

Protesters took to the streets of some cities this November 20, a date dedicated to Black Consciousness Day, in anti-racist acts and against President Jair Bolsonaro. The protests also included other social agendas, such as increased hunger in Brazil and soaring inflation.

Social and student movements, union organizations and political parties participated in the events.

Protesters gather on Avenida Paulista in an act for Black Awareness Day

In São Paulo, protesters gather this afternoon, on Avenida Paulista, to hold the 18th March on Black Awareness Day and protest against Jair Bolsonaro. There were samba, capoeira and dance performances. A banner with the phrase: “Direitos pela Vida Negra” was extended on the avenue.

Municipalities in the regions of Sorocaba and Jundiaí (SP) are also registering anti-racist protests and protests against the federal government this November 20th. In addition to the protests, both cities carry out cultural programming focused on Black Awareness Day, such as an exhibition of photos about the period of slavery in the region, artistic presentations and fairs.

Act against racism marks the date on the monument to Zumbi dos Palmares

Rio had demonstrations at the Zumbi dos Palmares monument, downtown, which hosted a series of activities to celebrate the date. There was dancing, capoeira, speeches by representatives of the black movement and criticism of the Federal government.

The event takes place throughout the afternoon, with gastronomic attractions and also includes the Maracatu Nação Group, formed by women.

Protest brings together protesters against racism and the Bolsonaro government in Fortaleza

The Black Consciousness Day was also marked by events in Fortaleza. Participants left the Passeio Público, in the center of the capital, and walked to Praça dos Leões. They displayed banners saying “Black lives matter” and protested racial prejudice, rising hunger and violence against women, and called for President Bolsonaro’s impeachment.

In the capital of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, the act took place at Praça da Liberdade. Social movements fighting for gender equality and against racism participated in the protest. Participants carried placards against Bolsonaro and called for the president’s impeachment.

Protests against racism take place in cities in SC

Protesters gathered to carry out acts for the Day of Black Consciousness and protest against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in at least four cities in Santa Catarina.

In Florianópolis and Joinville, families, social movements and representatives of political parties called for decent housing for all, an end to the death of black populations and the impeachment of the president of the republic.

In addition to these guidelines, in Blumenau and Chapecó, protesters also protested against the privatization of postal services.

Protesters act against racism and protest against Bolsonaro government in Goiânia

In the capital Goiânia, the protesters gathered at Praça Universitária, walked along Rua 10, went down Avenida Anhanguera and ended up at Praça do Bandeirante.

The group protested against racism in the country and criticized the federal government, food inflation and Brazil’s return to the Map of Hunger.

The capital Belém and the city of Altamira had acts this Saturday against racism, hunger, administrative reform of the federal government. They also demonstrated against Bolsonaro and defended the policy of racial quotas.

In Altamira, protesters also protested for an end to gender discrimination and violence against women.

Protesters protest against Bolsonaro in Serra da Barriga

Protesters from various municipalities in Alagoas climbed the Serra da Barriga, in União dos Palmares – historic Quilombo dos Palmares -, on this Black Awareness Day, to protest against racism and against President Jair Bolsonaro.

Protesters protest against Bolsonaro government in Campo Grande

The anti-racist and anti-federal government protests in Mato Grosso do Sul took place this morning in Campo Grande. The group carried posters with the words “Outside Bolsonaro” and contrary to the administrative reform of the PEC 32.

Protesters held an act in the Historic Center of Cuiabá for the Day of Black Consciousness and against Bolsonaro. According to the organizers, the event brought together around 200 people.

